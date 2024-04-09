Longmont missing person case still haunts family, authorities 10 years after disappearance

LONGMONT, Colo. — Ten years ago Tuesday, 16-year-old Nicole Silvers disappeared from Longmont without a trace. Her vanishing act left authorities puzzled and her family with unanswered questions.

After a decade with no real developments, the case has gone cold. But the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can shed light on the case and bring some type of closure to Nicole’s family.

Nicole was last seen on April 9, 2014. She disappeared from a home in the 1000 block of Sunset Street. Her older sister was the last person to see her before she went missing.

The sheriff’s office said several friends and family were interviewed during the investigation, but no suspicious activity was ever noted before her disappearance.

Her case has been published on the popular podcast, “the Deck” and in several local news media outlets. Despite this, detectives said they are still in need of viable leads in this case.

The sheriff’s office said Nicole was deeply loved and had a supportive family structure. So her disappearance makes it even more puzzling.

If you have any information regarding Nicole Silvers or her whereabouts, please contact Detective Kastilahn at bkastilahn@weld.gov or call him at 970-400-2827.

You can also submit anonymous tips to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page.