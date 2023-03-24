Longmont man wanted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of child

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a Longmont man accused of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child — all felonies — and say he may be in the Lakewood area.

An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Stevie Brown Jr. on Feb. 21 for the 10 counts, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Of those, one is a Class 4 felony and nine are Class 5 felonies.

The warrant has no bond.

The investigation into Brown began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about him possibly possessing child sexual abuse material, called CSAM, the sheriff's office reported.

A search warrant execution at his residence on Feb. 8 ended with investigators finding additional evidence.

Brown was alerted to the arrest warrant for him, but has not been located since then. The sheriff's office said they believe he is in the Lakewood area.

Brown was last known to live along the 1700 block of Whitehall Drive in Longmont.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Katie Tkach with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab at 303-441-3646.

Multiple agencies have assisted with this investigation aside from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, including Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.