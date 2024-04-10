Watch Now
Longmont man wanted for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material arrested after a year on the run

Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 19:23:42-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 45-year-old man wanted for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was arrested after spending a year on the run, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Stevie Brown, 45, was arrested at a Grand Junction homeless shelter on April 4.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On Feb. 8, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at Brown's home in the 1700 block of Whitehall Drive in Longmont and seized multiple electronic devices. The sheriff's office said authorities served additional warrants to the internet service provider for uploaded data and located multiple files in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Brown was booked into the Boulder County jail without bond for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He also faces a sentence enhancer of habitual sex offender against children.

