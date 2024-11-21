Longmont man arrested on 2 counts related to possessing child sexual abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 45-year-old from Longmont was arrested Thursday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Miguel Alberto Aranda was booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a child (possession of a video) and sexual exploitation of a child (possession of an image), the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon.

This case began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided information about the suspect to the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The NCMEC suspected he had child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

The Colorado ICAC learned that Aranda was likely around Boulder County, so it sent the tip to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab for investigation, the sheriff's office said.

An investigator looked into the tip, plus information "provided by various electronic service providers pursuant to court orders," the sheriff's office said.

In April, authorities were able to issue a search warrant for Aranda's residence, which was along the 600 block of Quebec Avenue in Longmont. They found CSAM evidence, seized about 16 electronic devices, and obtained an arrest warrant for Aranda.

Aranda was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff's office told Denver7 that it takes "considerable time" and tools to forensically examine the devices, analyze and validate the results, and identify if a crime happened.