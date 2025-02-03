Longmont man arrest on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont man has been arrested on five counts of sexual exploitation of a child after an officer from Florida tipped off authorities in Boulder County.

Darek William Marino, 39, was arrested on Jan. 30. He faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into Marino began after a Florida law enforcement officer received CSAM files from somebody in Boulder County during an investigation. That officer reached out to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, and detectives at the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab were notified.

An investigator at the lab identified Marino as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence, which was along the 1300 block of Terry Street in Longmont. Detectives and the Longmont SWAT team searched the home and seized more than a dozen devices, the sheriff's office said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 3, 11am

Those devices then underwent detailed forensic analysis. This ultimately led to the discovery of CSAM videos and photos. Two of the devices had nearly 400 files. Most of them depicted girls under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activities, the sheriff's office said.

Having probable cause to make an arrest, deputies took Marino into custody for possessing CSAM. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Marino faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child — four of which are for possession of an image, and one of which is for possession of a video. Both are felonies.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.