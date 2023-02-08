Watch Now
Longmont man accused of sexual exploitation of a child

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 37-year-old from Boulder County was arrested this week after he was accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Juan Ramon Aranda, of Longmont, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution or possession of the child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff's office said.

On Jan. 26, authorities executed a search warrant at Aranda's home. There, they found additional information, the sheriff's office said. They also determined that he had allegedly distributed the material on a social messaging application.

Aranda was booked in the Boulder County Jail. He is being held without bond on charges of sexual exploitation of a child - distribution, which is a Class 3 felony, plus one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession, which is a Class 5 felony.

Local members of the Colorado ICAC task force are housed in the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The task force includes members in the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab, Longmont Department of Public Safety, Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

