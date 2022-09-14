Longmont HS locked down briefly after student seen with item thought to be gun

DENVER — Longmont High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student brought what officials believed was a real gun – though it turned out not to be – to outside of the school.

A spokesperson for the Longmont Police Department said the department had a “significant” response to the school around 3 p.m. after the female student was seen outside of the school.

Police said the girl did not have a real gun and that officers were “trying to determine what kind of gun it was.”

The school was off lockdown status by 3:40 p.m. The police department said that charges were pending review.

Longmont High School said all bus routes were running, but potentially would be delayed. Students who drive or walk to school were released.

The school said it would send more information to parents in a letter later Wednesday.