Longmont Fire battalion chief arrested for suspected sexual abuse, other charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont Fire battalion chief was arrested for charges related to sexual abuse on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the City of Longmont.

Troy Bohm, was placed on paid administrative by Longmont Public Safety back on June 23, 2025, when it was notified by law enforcement Bohm was the subject of a criminal investigation, according to a spokesperson with the city.

The City of Longmont provided the following statement:

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, BC Bohm was arrested by the Loveland Police Department and a bond hearing set in Larimer County.



Longmont Public Safety was notified by law enforcement of the arrest.

Bohm is facing five counts of sexual assault, child abuse, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, September 11.