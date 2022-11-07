Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on Nov. 4.

The Longmont Police Department said Archer was last seen around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4 around 3rd Avenue and Hover Street.

Longmont Police Department

Only his first name was provided.

Police provided three photos of him. The third, which was taken on the morning he went missing, shows him with short hair.

Longmont Police Department

Archer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, He has brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a gray hoodie, black beanie, black pants with a white stripe, and a blue backpack.

Police are asking anybody who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.