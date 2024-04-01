'Longest season ever': Eldora Mountain extends its ski season by one week

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Eldora Mountain in Boulder County will stay open for an extra week thanks to seven feet of snowfall in March, marking the longest season ever in the mountain's 62-year history.

A spokesperson for the mountain said skiers and snowboarders can continue enjoying the mountain through April 21. Closing day was originally scheduled for April 14.

Brent Tregaskis, Eldora’s president and general manager, said staff are thrilled to keep the mountain open for the extra week.

"March really treated us well in terms of snowfall and we want to keep sharing the bounty," he said. "With so much snow and so few people this time of year, the Eldora experience is better now than at any point earlier this winter, and we’re so close to the Front Range that it’s easy to fit a quick visit to Eldora into any day of your week."

Eldora is about 30 minutes west of Boulder and one hour northwest of Denver.

Visitors can access spring specials in April, including 40% off for friends and family tickets.

The Sundance, Alpenglow and Corona lifts will stay open during this extra week, and skiing and snowboarding lessons are still available.

A spokesperson said they hope to continue offering cross-country skiing through April 21, depending on conditions. In addition, uphill access will stay open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.

Mountain staff are planning a closing weekend full of events, live music and more. Details will be announced soon.

Eldora opened for the season on Nov. 3, 2023. Alpine season passes are available for the 2024-2025 season. As of now, they start at $449.