Long recovery ahead for 17-year-old girl shot outside Denver house party

DENVER — At 17 years old, Angelique now has a metal rod going down her leg and screws near her ankle to keep it in place.

"I'm living with, like, metal parts in me now," she said.

Her injuries will be a life-long reminder of the deadly shooting she survived early Sunday morning.

"I told myself, "I'll give this party a shot and I'll attend this little kickback." But I didn't expect it to turn out like that," she said.

Angelique says the party she attended at a home along West 42nd Avenue in Denver was supposed to be small, but it quickly exploded.

"From 10 people, it went to 20 people. To 20, it went to 40 real fast," she said.

She recalls, at one point, another teen making a threat.

"There was a teenage boy just saying someone was gonna get shot, and I was trying to warn everybody," Angelique said.

She didn't realize then she'd be the one getting shot, along with two other friends and next-door neighbor Tomas Jimenez, who died from his injuries after trying to calm the situation outside.

"All I remember was people running towards me, and they're like, "Oh my God. Are you OK? Are you dead?"" she recalled. "And I was like, "You guys need to run. Just get out of here. Run. Go. Get out of here.""

Based on messages her friends received, Angelique and her family think she was being targeted, but investigators have told her otherwise. She believes her concerns aren't being taken seriously.

"We're being honest with you guys, but you guys are not believing us," she said. "As teenagers, you guys say we have a voice, but we don't have a voice, in our opinion."

A spokesperson with the Denver Police Department sent Denver7 the following statement:

"Investigators are actively working to solve this case by determining the motive for the shooting and identify the suspect(s). A thorough scene investigation was completed, all available evidence was collected and forensic analyses are ongoing. All theories are being investigated."

Angelique wants justice for herself, her two friends and Jimenez's family, and she hopes sharing her story will inspire other teens to speak out when they feel they're being ignored.

"It shouldn't be young people dying," she said. "Young people should be the next generation to live and not die."

Denver police have not made any arrests in this case, but if you have any information, give Metro Denver Crime Stoppers a call at 720-913-7867.