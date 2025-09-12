Lone Tree police arrest suspect after woman is found deceased in her apartment

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree police have made an arrest after discovering a 57-year-old woman deceased in her apartment last week.

The Lone Tree Police Department identified the suspect as Troy Marcus Reynolds, Jr., 33. He is accused of killing Kathleen Mayo.

He is under investigation on charges of first-degree murder, burglary, animal cruelty, menacing, and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Google/Lone Tree police Police in Lone Tree are investigating a homicide after officers found the body of a 57-year-old woman inside her apartment.

This case began on Sept. 4 around 11:55 a.m., when officers with the police department went to Mayo's apartment at 10400 Park Meadows Drive for a welfare check. That's when they found Mayo's body.

Authorities have not disclosed her cause, manner or time of death. They did note in their original press release that she had worked part-time as a driver for Uber and Lyft.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI helped with the investigation, which led to Raynolds' arrest.

No other details are available because the investigation is ongoing.

Anybody who has information about the suspect or the victim is asked to call the police department's tip line at 720-509-1160.