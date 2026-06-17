A Colorado woman is making history by becoming the first candidate to represent Colorado at Miss Black Rodeo USA 2027 pageant.

Mathena Washington is a Colorado-raised entrepreneur, equestrian, and model.

Watch Micah Smith's interview with Mathena in the video player below.

Local equestrian becomes first woman from Colorado to run for Miss Black Rodeo USA

“Miss Black Rodeo USA is all about inclusivity, making sure our young African American youth has access and visibility to our horsemanship, to our rodeos. The Black Rodeo Association is doing a great job of putting together rodeos specifically for our Black communities,” Washington said. “As a young kid, both of my parents introduced me to horses at a very, very young age, so I got the horse bug as a kid, and once a horse girl, always a horse girl. I have just always been at peace when I'm around them.”

Washington said the pageant’s mission is to make sure Black youth have access to rodeos and access to learn horsemanship skills, two things she is passionate about.

Mathena Washington Mathena Washington, a local equestrian is the first woman to run for Miss Black Rodeo USA.

“This campaign is bigger than myself — not only just for Colorado's history. We're making history with me being the very first woman to do so, but it's important for our Colorado youth to be engaged in activities that create longevity and legacy. And with that, I'm starting a nonprofit: the High Plains Legacy Riders Foundation, so giving inner-city kids access, opportunity, visibility to horsemanship, agriculture, learning about what it takes to potentially run ranches,” Washington said.

Mathena Washington Mathena Washington

Washington said the pageant highlights the Black community’s deep connection to farming and ranching.

“Originally, the Black cowboy was the main person who helped operate our ranches, farms, our meat production, cattle production," she said. "And so that history goes way, way back, and it actually originated out of Africa. When they brought those kings and queens over that had those horsemanship skills, they were able to ride horses in order to contain the cattle that were not fenced in at the time. From the growth and population of that, they created local spectator rodeos that showcased the cowboy's skills,” Washington said.

Mathena Washington Mathena Washington

To learn more about Washington’s candidacy and how to support her journey, click here.