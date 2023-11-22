Local artists' work featured around Empower Field at Mile High

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Local artists will display their work around Empower Field at Mile High this season for the Denver Broncos' Stadium Artist Series.

Visitors can see the eight artists' pieces inside the stadium around the concourses, suite- and plaza-level corridors. They will be honored on Nov. 26 during the "Thankful for Colorado" game against the Cleveland Browns, which has a kickoff time of 2:05 p.m.

Carrie Walton Penner, Broncos owner as part of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, spearheaded the project. The commissioned pieces were part of the stadium improvement plan.

The artists and their work are below. You can also find a map showing where each art piece is in the stadium here.

Charlo

As a Denver-based multimedia artist and designer, Charlo said he uses symbols, letters and lines to create hidden messages.

"Using symbols, letters and lines, my monochromatic two-dimensional works are a space for exploration and discovery," he wrote on his website.

He says he soaks in the joy that other people feel when they find the little secrets and hidden worlds in his art.

Charlo has two paintings in the stadium and both are on the suite level near suite 413.

Detour (Thomas Evans)

Evans creates large-scale public art, interactive visuals and portraits.

"Explaining Detour’s work is no easy task, as ongoing experimentations in visual art, music, and interactive technologies have his practice continually expanding," his website reads.

He also created the NBA Championships mural on E. Colfax Avenue featuring prominent Nuggets players.

Evans has multiple works on display in the stadium, including a colorful mural of famous Broncos players, around Section 132 and 133.

Moe Gram

This multidisciplinary artist enjoys working with paint, mural art, collages and installations. She has a signature color palette, messaging and use of juxtaposition that welcomes viewers to absorb her work.

Gram graduated from California State University Bakersfield with a major in visual arts.

"Gram’s work involves themes of identity, empathy, human connection, and self reflection. Immediately upon viewing her work, you are met with a boom of vivid colors, movement, noise, and texture that settles into a controlled and intentional vibration," her website reads. "The viewer’s eyes harmoniously dance across the piece along the lines and curves of her brush strokes, and end on the powerful, simple message at its core."

For this project, she created framed multi-media collages that encompasses Broncos Country. It is on the plaza level near suite 228.

Lindz and Lamb (Lindsey and Jonathan Lamb)

These life partners are known for their large-scale murals, which are full of straight lines, organic shapes and optical illusions.

"Their creative process reflects their unique perspectives — Lindz delves into the human condition, while Lamb thrives on the communal spirit of art and an unyielding desire to explore new destinations," according to their website.

Near section 122 and 123 about the 50 Yard Bar, sports fans can find their piece — a geometric mountain range using Broncos’ colors, with a bronco on one of the peaks. It was completed in August.

Pat Milbery

Pat uses vibrant artwork as an avenue to bring communities together. The former pro snowboarder has a mural on the lower concourse that depicts an abstract and colorful rendering of the Rocky Mountains.

"My goal? Giving back to the community and spreading positivity through art that’s accessible to everyone," he wrote on his website. "I’ve been fortunate enough to paint over 200+ murals and pieces of art over the last three years, a majority of which reside in the public realm."

Milbery designed the Colorado Rapids' 2023 New Day Kit.

His piece in the stadium is near section 103 and 104.

Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios

This pair has their own individual approaches to their work that makes for a bold and striking end product when it is combined. Barrios brings his Venezuelan roots to the work with bright, coastal colors and geometric patterns.

"Honored to have been able to collaborate on this mural with (Molina) for the Denver Broncos," he posted on Instagram.

Molina uses a folksy style inspired by his New Mexico roots, and often focuses on characters.

"Huge thanks to the Broncos for giving artists the opportunity to create work in the stadium and add to the culture of Broncos Country," he wrote on his Instagram.

Their mural on the lower concourse spells out "Broncos" in a fun way near section 100 and 101.