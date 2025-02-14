Littleton woman raises awareness about heart damage connected to cancer treatments

LITTLETON, Colo. — February is Heart Health Month, and Denver7 is highlighting an issue not often talked about: the link between heart disease and cancer treatment.

When Linda Towe was first diagnosed with breast cancer, she started treatment right away.

"I went through six rounds of chemo," she said. "Then I ended up having a double mastectomy, and then I went through radiation on the left side."

After that, Towe was prescribed a drug to stop the cancer from recurring. Unfortunately, like with many other cancer patients, the same drugs meant to help her actually ended up hurting her heart.

"I never even considered it. They give you the pamphlets to read and tell you what can happen. Okay, well, I'm just a person, not a doctor. Don't know what ejection fraction is," said Towe.

Dr. Ahmad Manshad, a general cardiologist with South Denver Cardiology and Advent Health, became her doctor.

"[The ejection fraction] tells us how well the heart pumps. The ejection fraction is very important," Manshad explained.

Towe's ejection fraction went from around 70% when she started taking the drug to 45%. She had developed heart failure.

"We talked about alternative cancer treatments to effectively treat her [cancer] case as well, and we started cardioprotective medications," said Manshad.

Towe's heart condition has since improved.

"I was just like, I'm gonna do what I have to do to get through it because I want to be around for a while," said Towe.

There are symptoms patients should look out for.

"If you're receiving cancer treatment and you're noticing symptoms like shortness of breath or unusual fatigue, if you're noticing unusual weight gain, abdominal distension, swelling in the legs and shortness of breath while laying flat, those are all signs and symptoms that could suggest some kind of a cardiac issue," said Manshad.

Towe encourages other cancer patients to ask questions, be aware that this can happen, and most importantly: don't give up.

"Stay strong, as strong as you can. Rely on your faith, rely on your family, but you got this," said Towe.