Littleton woman finds father through ancestry website, now the two are meeting for the first time

LITTLETON, Colo. — Her whole life, Connie Lamb of Littleton always felt a little different than the rest of her family. She never knew much about her biological father, so a few years ago, she signed up for a DNA test through Ancestry.com.

“Since I never knew my father, I just kind of wanted to know what I was on that side,” Lamb said.

The results came back with one surprise: Lamb learned she’s half Jewish. While she found it interesting, she didn’t think too much about it.

Fast forward to June of 2023. Dan Goldberg, a professor and author in Philadelphia, had a similar desire to learn about his family tree. So he signed up for Ancestry.com. His DNA results came with a stunning revelation.

“The results said 100 percent father daughter and it showed Connie’s picture,” Goldberg said

He even took the DNA test again to be sure. After some reflection, he was able to recall a trip to Denver in the late 60s where he had a brief encounter with Connie’s mother. But he never knew he had fathered a child.

“I had no idea, zero,” he said.

Ancestry.com allows users to stay anonymous, but since Connie’s account wasn’t, Dan was able to find out more about her. He decided to take a chance and emailed her at her bakery business— Sugar Mama Brownies. He explained who he was and invited her to call him.

Connie said that email changed her life.

“I could not ask for a better father. I couldn't ask for somebody warmer and more genuine,” she said.

The two have discovered many similarities in their personalities. Both are also entrepreneurs. They’ve talked frequently over the last few months, and will soon meet in person for the first time. Connie is looking forward to her three sons meeting their grandfather. She also hopes to meet Dan’s son— her half-brother. Both see the discovery as a blessing and have no regrets about the past.

“Life is so short, you should just embrace all the beautiful stuff that happens,” Goldberg said.

Connie also hopes to learn more about her Jewish heritage, now that her father can share that aspect of his life with her.

“I just bought my first menorah, so I’m going to celebrate Hanukah this year,” she said.

Father finds daughter he didn't know existed