Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Littleton police searching for vehicle of interest after 18-year-old dies in shooting

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Sirens 2
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 17:32:33-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police are searching for a vehicle of interest after an 18-year-old was fatally shot Thursday evening.

The Littleton Police Department said that around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, its officers responded to a report of shots fired along the 200 block of W. Powers Place, near the intersection of W. Littleton Boulevard and S. Broadway. At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The officers performed life-saving measures as South Metro Fire Rescue headed to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The police department identified him as 18-year-old David Moore.

Littleton police are now searching for a vehicle of interest, which is described as a 2009-2014 dark colored Acura TL sedan, and the driver of the car at the time.

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 303-794-1551.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here