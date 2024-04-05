Littleton police searching for vehicle of interest after 18-year-old dies in shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police are searching for a vehicle of interest after an 18-year-old was fatally shot Thursday evening.

The Littleton Police Department said that around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, its officers responded to a report of shots fired along the 200 block of W. Powers Place, near the intersection of W. Littleton Boulevard and S. Broadway. At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The officers performed life-saving measures as South Metro Fire Rescue headed to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The police department identified him as 18-year-old David Moore.

Littleton police are now searching for a vehicle of interest, which is described as a 2009-2014 dark colored Acura TL sedan, and the driver of the car at the time.

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 303-794-1551.