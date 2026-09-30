Littleton police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on September 28.

Police say the driver of a white Ford utility truck struck the pedestrian near the north entrance of the King Soopers at 100 West Littleton Boulevard, by Marco’s Pizza, around 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the truck had a rear lift bucket and an unknown logo on the side.

Earlier, the truck was parked on the sidewalk facing north, and the driver had reportedly been working on the Littleton Square shopping center sign prior to the crash.

Police say the victim sustained severe injuries to their legs in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 303-794-1551.

