Littleton PD mourns officer who died off duty

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died in an off-duty medical emergency, the department announced Saturday.

The officer, whose name has not been released, experienced an off-duty medical emergency on Friday and died the same day, according to Littleton police.

The specific details about the nature and timing of the medical emergency were not disclosed.

"This officer was important to our department, and their service to Littleton will not be forgotten," the department wrote on social media.

The department said it’s asking for privacy as members of the force and the officer’s family “mourn this heartbreaking loss together.”