Littleton man charged in connection to early 2000s alleged sexual assaults

GOLDEN, Colo. — Investigators believe there could be additional victims after a Littleton man was charged in connection to alleged sexual assaults dating back to the early 2000s.

Christopher Kenny Jackson, 63, faces six counts of sexual assault for incidents that occurred between 2004 and 2008.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force linked Jackson's IP address to an alleged upload of pornography. Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Jackson's home in Littleton in February and seized computers, cell phones, portable devices and electronic storage devices.

One of the storage devices contained videos of four different women who were "sexually assaulted in what investigators believe is Jackson's living room." The women appeared unconscious and were partially naked, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators determined the videos were captured between December 19, 2004, and February 2, 2008.

The four women were identified through metadata from the images. One of the women is now deceased, the DA's office said.

The three women were contacted by investigators and had no memory or knowledge of the incidents captured in the videos. The district attorney's office said the women likely met Jackson at bars in the south Jeffco area.

Jackson was arrested on Aug. 23 and later posted a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the DA's office. He is expected in court on January 9, 2024.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Jackson or these incidents is asked to contact First Judicial District Attorney's Office Investigator Kim Holmes at 303-271-6915.