Littleton High School closes for electrical issue

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton High School is closed Monday for an electrical issue in the building.

Littleton Public Schools tweeted shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the high school couldn't open Monday because the building does not have full power.

Xcel Energy is on site working on the issue, the district confirmed, but there is currently no ETA on when power to the building will be restored.

The district said it will make a decision on whether after school activities and athletics will still occur at Littleton High School by 1 p.m.

The circumstances behind what caused the electrical issue were not immediately available.

