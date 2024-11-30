Littleton businesses use Black Friday sales to give back to community

LITTLETON, Colo — Two local businesses are using Black Friday sales to provide meals through Feeding America and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Black Friday is usually a day of deals for holiday shoppers. This year, two local businesses are using the Black Friday sales to help feed their community and America.

Adventurist Backpack Company

Kelly Belknap and Matilda Sandstroem are co-owners of Adventurous Backpack Company. They are a quickly growing brand in Denver, Colorado that designs minimalist backpacks for travel and the outdoors, with a social cause.

"We started Adventurous Backpack Company back in 2017. For every backpack sold, we provide 25 meals to families in need across the US, in partnership with Feeding America," said Belknap.

"Year-round, we provide 25 meals to families in need, for every bag sold. During this Black Friday weekend, we're going to be personally matching all the meals provided through sales on our website. So for every bag sold during this weekend, 50 meals will be provided to families in need through our partnership with Feeding America," said Sandstroem.

Each backpack purchase through the Adventurous Backpack Company's website from Black Friday to Cyber Monday (Nov. 29 through Dec. 2), will result in the equivalent 50 meals donated to Feeding America.

Breckinridge Brewery in Littleton, Colorado is also using sales this holiday to give back. Their Christmas Ale is a season favorite you can purchase at their farm house if you’d like to help give back.

"For the months of November and December, Breckinridge Breweries are giving back to the Food Bank of the Rockies for every pint or package of Christmas sale sold, we're donating a meal," said Marketing Coordinator Jody Peterson.

Over the past four years, sales of Breckinridge Brewery's Christmas Ale has helped them donate more than one thousand meals to Food Bank of the Rockies.

Food Bank of the Rockies Press Relations Manager, Joanna Wise, says this holiday season is the busiest time of year for the food bank.

"We tend to see an increase in the amount of food that we distribute during this time of year. We also see that the lines get longer at our mobile pantries," said Wise.

"When we see companies and organizations giving back specifically monetary donations, they're allowing us to be able to leverage our buying power to provide even more meals than you or I could if we went to the grocery store and bought that food ourselves. In fact, for every dollar that is donated, we're able to help provide enough food for three meals to neighbors facing hunger," Wise said.

To donate directly to Food Bank of the Rockies, head to their website.