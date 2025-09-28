Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EV fire prompts evacuations at Littleton shopping center

Crews allowed the vehicle to burn to minimize environmental impact
LITTLETON, Colo. — Multiple businesses at a Littleton shopping center were evacuated Sunday afternoon following an electric vehicle fire.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a parking lot at 100 W. Littleton Boulevard on a report of a Nissan Leaf on fire around noon.

SMFR said evacuations were issued as a precaution, as there have been no reports that the fire had spread.

However, SMFR said a large amount of smoke was visible in the area.

No injuries or damage to surrounding businesses were reported.

SMFR was requesting that the public avoid the area.

In an update posted to X, the agency stated that crews allowed the vehicle to burn to mitigate any environmental impact and then placed a fire blanket over the car before it was towed.

Businesses in the surrounding area reopened after air monitoring was completed.

Electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if the batteries short-circuit and begin to overheat.

The cause of this EV fire is under investigation.

