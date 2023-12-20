Listen to Colorado Public Radio's 2023 Holiday Extravaganza | Yule log

Colorado Public Radio's 8th annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza is here.

In the video player above or below – or streaming on the Denver7+ app for your TV – you can sit back, relax and enjoy the festive broadcast as it aired on the radio, set to a holiday yule log scene.

The Holiday Extravaganza was recorded on Dec. 7 at Denver's Central Presbyterian Church and is a celebration of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and of the season, CPR says.

It is hosted by CPR's Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield.

Colorado Matters airs every Monday through Friday at 9-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.