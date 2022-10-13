Lisa Calderón is making a second run for the Denver mayor’s office

DENVER — Lisa Calderón, a community activist and prominent left-wing voice in Denver politics, has announced she is making a second run for the mayor’s office in 2023.

Calderón plans to file her candidate paperwork today for the city election coming in April.

Currently the executive director of Emerge Colorado, the local wing of a national organization dedicated to recruiting and training Democratic women to run for public office, Calderón was a candidate for mayor in 2019. It was her first time running for a government position. She finished third behind the now term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock and Jamie Giellis.

When asked by The Denver Post earlier this year if she planned to run again, Calderón, who is a Black Latina, said her main goal was to see a woman of color elected as Denver’s next mayor.

“If there is someone who has a very strong chance and reflects my values then this isn’t about me,” she said at the time.

