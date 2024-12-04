Lindsey Vonn to make her comeback to downhill racing at age 40 this weekend

Lindsey Vonn is going to enter an official ski race for the first time in nearly six years this weekend at age 40.

Vonn announced last month that she was coming out of retirement and she will race lower-level FIS downhills and super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Denver7 Sports Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is ending her retirement at age 40 The Associated Press

Vonn needs some decent results to improve her long-dormant ranking so she can enter World Cup races this season under a new wild card rule.

U.S. Ski Team head coach Paul Kristofic says that “obviously her history speaks for itself and she’s definitely the most decorated speed skier out there."

He adds that "it will be really, really fun and interesting to see what she can do.”