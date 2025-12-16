Like mother, like daughter: Heart-warming legacy behind the University of Northern Colorado mascot

GREELEY, Colo. — Game days at the University of Northern Colorado are extra meaningful for a mother and daughter, who know the immense honor it is to serve as the beloved bear mascot. Freshman year, Maddie Cabot traded her cheerleader pompoms for bear claws and became Klawz.

Serving as the school mascot, Klawz brings the energy both on and off the field. Cabot explained she would attend volleyball, men's and women's basketball, wrestling, football, and community events.

"I think the only time I get nervous is when I’m about to go out onto the football field because what goes through my mind is please don't get trampled by the football players," Cabot said.

Before games start, she can be found suiting up in the corresponding uniform. Specifically, for football games, she wears gloves; for wrestling, a singlet; and for basketball, a special jersey.

Season after season, Cabot perfected Klawz's larger-than-life personality, with fans realizing this was not just any mascot; this was their bear.

"Maddie has created this character of Klawz. Within her last four years of being Klawz, she has created the dancing, the jokes, the making fun of the athletes and the fans within our arena and the stadium that has just created this fun community that surrounds Klawz," Mackenzie Green, head cheer coach, said.

Now there is some bear-y important mascot history to know about. Green explained that the first bear mascot was introduced in 1923, with different personalities taking over the role.

Maggy Wolanske Thanks to Dana Hoffman for this photograph.

"We've gone through a couple of different bear eras, but our most previous one was the Bentley Bear, and now we've moved into Klawz. I think roughly around 2003 is when we moved into the Klawz era, and this is where we stand today," Green said.

Whether it is on the field or on the court, Cabot's natural talent as Klawz might just be in her DNA. Dana Hoffman, Cabot's mother, was Bentley Bear, who now can be spotted cheering in the stands as her daughter carries this paw-print legacy forward.

Maggy Wolanske

"It's funny, because I actually am totally entertained watching everybody else watch her, watching the kids watch her, and just like lighting somebody's life," Hoffman said.

Of course, having a former mascot for a mom meant Cabot got plenty of insider tips and created a bond beyond the bear suit.

"I've always believed that things happen for a reason, and you don't ever know what the reason is, whether it's good or bad," said Hoffman. "But things happen for a reason, and so, you know, we'll always be bonded no matter what. But this is a bond that you and I will have that not very many people in this world can say."

Maggy Wolanske

Now that Cabot has graduated, the search is on for the next Klawz, who must be a full-time University of Northern Colorado student. The application can be found here.

"I would probably say the experience, the fans, the memories, that's my favorite part of being Klawz, all of the amazing memories and experiences I've had. I've been able to have so many opportunities from being the bear...I feel like this bear has become a piece of me that I will never let go," Cabot said.

