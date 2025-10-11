Levee breaches, flooding prompts evacuations near Vallecito Creek in La Plata County

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities issued an immediate evacuation order for parts of La Plata County on Saturday after levee breaches caused flooding near Vallecito Creek north of Bayfield.

Breeches occurred on the west side of the creek, forcing an immediate evacuation of homes on West Vallecito Creek Drive, according to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District.

Nearly 350 homes were evacuated, though no injuries have been reported.

Evacuees are asked to check in at Bayfield High School, located at 800 County Road 501, where a shelter has also been established.

A map of the evacuation area has been posted here.

Crews are asking for volunteers to fill sandbags at Upper Pine Fire Station 1 on Clover Drive.

The breeches occurred after stream gauges hit 1,040 cubic feet per second, signaling high spring runoff.

Heavy rain is expected around 11 p.m., raising flood concerns in North Vallecito, the fire district said.

The district said it has activated equipment, prepared emergency contacts, and is urging residents to avoid creek banks, which may be unstable and prone to erosion.

Officials are urging motorists to drive slowly and carefully as they may encounter debris and mud on the roads throughout the county.

Officials cite the October 2006 flood, when debris and rising waters damaged flood control structures and forced evacuations of at least 18 homes.

Rising water levels are also being reported in parts of San Juan County, where officials are warning that some minor flooding may occur.