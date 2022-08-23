Watch Now
Lawyer: No evidence of mom's alleged Qanon kidnapping plot

In this May 14, 2020, photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous "Q," purportedly a government insider. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:42:21-04

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado woman who lost custody of her son for allegedly lying about his health problems says there is no evidence she plotted with backers of the Qanon conspiracy theory to have him kidnapped from foster care.

Cynthia Abcug is on trial on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

Her lawyer told jurors at the start of the trial Monday that the prosecution's case about the alleged plot in 2019 is based on the account of her 16-year-old daughter. He stressed that she did not know when the raid would take place and did not think her mother knew where her son's foster home was.

