Lawsuit: Colorado Amazon drivers allege peeing in bottles, defecating in bags to meet delivery goals

Colorado drivers say the pressure of “harsh work quotas” around their delivery goals keeps them from using the restroom on the job
Amazon-Driver Tips
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass. Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 20:50:11-04

Three Amazon delivery drivers in Colorado are suing the tech giant over poor work conditions, including allegations of urinating in bottles and defecating in bags.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Denver District Court, drivers Leah Cross, Marco Granger-Rivera and Ryan Schilling said the pressure of “harsh work quotas” around their delivery goals kept them from using restrooms on the job.

“Drivers urinate in plastic bottles and even defecate in dog waste bags in the back of their delivery vans to ensure that they do not face discipline for failing to stay on pace with their deliveries,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit alleged violations of the drivers’ rights, including defying Colorado’s mandate for employers to provide workers with paid rest breaks every four hours and discriminating against people with female anatomy who cannot properly urinate without bathroom access.

But Amazon contested the allegations.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

