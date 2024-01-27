Watch Now
Law enforcement shoot, kill armed suspect in El Paso County

Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 11:57:42-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said pointed a gun at law enforcement was shot and killed in the Security-Widefield area early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County.

KOAA reports the shooting happened after police, responding to a call at the location, encountered a suspect with a gun.

Officers say the suspect would not comply and pointed the gun at them. That's when law enforcement officials say at least one deputy and one Fountain Police Department officer fired their weapons at the suspect, according to KOAA.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

No officers were hurt during this incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

