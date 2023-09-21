Watch Now
Law enforcement K-9s honored at Wings over the Rockies

More than 35 law enforcement K-9s were honored at Wings over the Rockies Wednesday evening.
Heroes With Paws
Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 20, 2023
DENVER — More than 35 law enforcement K-9s were honored Wednesday evening at Denver's Wings over the Rockies.

Heroes with Paws is an organization that helps financially support the needs of K-9s at agencies across Colorado. Wednesday's event was part of a fundraiser to help pay for bulletproof vests, harnesses and leashes.

According to the organization, Heroes with Paws was created in 2018 to "recognize the talent and hard work being done in the community by K-9s and their handlers."

photojournalist Jaimie Williams-Dawson

To donate to Heroes with Paws, click here.

