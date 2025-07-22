Law enforcement in Silverthorne searching for missing boy in open space

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Law enforcement is searching for a missing young boy at Willow Grove Open Space in Silverthorne, the police department said.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Silverthorne Police Department posted on social media that it, along with other agencies, is responding to a report of a missing child in the area.

About an hour later, the police department said the missing boy is one and a half years old. He is wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nikes.

Silverthorne Police Department

Willow Grove Open Space is located at the end of Mesa Drive, according to the city's website, and the Blue River Trail passes through the area. The open space has a small pond and a walking trail.



Anybody with information about this missing boy is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 if they have information.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.