Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Law enforcement in Silverthorne searching for missing boy in open space

This is a developing story and few details are available. Denver7 will update this story once we learn more about the situation.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 22, 11am
missing boy_Silverthorne Police Department
Willow Grove Open Space
Posted
and last updated

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Law enforcement is searching for a missing young boy at Willow Grove Open Space in Silverthorne, the police department said.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Silverthorne Police Department posted on social media that it, along with other agencies, is responding to a report of a missing child in the area.

About an hour later, the police department said the missing boy is one and a half years old. He is wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nikes.

missing boy_Silverthorne Police Department

Willow Grove Open Space is located at the end of Mesa Drive, according to the city's website, and the Blue River Trail passes through the area. The open space has a small pond and a walking trail.

Anybody with information about this missing boy is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 if they have information.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.