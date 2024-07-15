Lauren Boebert plans to introduce legislation to hold Secret Service director ‘accountable’

DENVER — Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Monday that she would be introducing legislation to hold the Secret Service director “accountable” after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Colorado Republican said in an X post that Kimberly Cheatle, the agency’s director, should be held accountable for “allowing President Trump to get shot in an assassination attempt.”

Boebert continued, posting that Saturday’s shooting was “intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday.”

I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to hold Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, accountable for allowing President Trump to get shot in an assassination attempt.



Either this was intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday.



Director… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2024

Cheatle said the agency would participate in an investigation of its actions at the Pennsylvania rally after President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of national security regarding the incident.

The Secret Service director also said that since Saturday, changes have been made to Trump’s security detail to ensure his adequate protection.

Trump said a bullet struck the upper part of his right ear in the incident. One spectator at the rally, Corey Comperatore, was killed as he shielded his family from the gunfire. Two other attendees were critically injured but are now in stable condition.

The shooting left some wondering about security efforts and procedures at the event that would let such an attack occur.

Cheatle acknowledged that the incident has also “understandably” led to questions about protection efforts at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday but was confident about plans in place.