Lauren Boebert misses vote on debt ceiling deal, which she vocally opposed

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been an ardent opponent of raising the country’s debt ceiling to avoid default, but she did not cast her vote on the issue Wednesday.

The House passed legislation to raise the government’s debt ceiling on Wednesday just days before a critical deadline that would damage the country’s credit rating and, economists warn, spark a recession. The vote came after days of tense negotiations between House Republicans and President Joe Biden’s administration. The Senate must still pass the measure.

The bill passed 314-117 in the House with bipartisan support, well over the simple majority needed, so Boebert’s vote wouldn’t have been the deciding factor in the matter. But the far-right congresswoman, whose sprawling district covers Colorado’s Western Slope, repeatedly spoke out against the move.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 1, 8am

“This country’s financial standing is already on the edge of a cliff,” Boebert wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “This current UNLIMITED debt ceiling increase is the burst of wind that is going to send us right over.”

A spokesperson for Boebert confirmed that the congresswoman did not intend to miss the vote. She and fellow Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck both said in a news conference Tuesday that they would vote against the debt-ceiling deal, Colorado Public Radio reported. Many Republicans criticized the measure, arguing that negotiations with Democrats didn’t do enough to cut government spending.

Read the full story, including her statement, on The Denver Post's website here.