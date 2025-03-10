Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting by one or more deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting by one or more of its deputies Monday.
There is no word on injuries.
Very little information is known at this time. However, the sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of E. Stuart Street.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was placed into custody, and there is no longer a threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
