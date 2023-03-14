Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly domestic violence shooting as a murder-suicide

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly domestic violence shooting as a murder-suicide, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A woman called 911 around 8:45 p.m. Friday and gave an address on Button Rock Road in Pinewood Springs, located southeast of Estes Park on Highway 36. The dispatcher heard yelling and gunshots, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Estes Police Department, and Boulder County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found a deceased man and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was flown to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, LCSO said.

The sheriff's office called the incident a domestic violence shooting and said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Both parties lived at the home, the sheriff's office said. The Larimer County Coroner will provide their identities and the causes and manners of death at a later time.

“The sudden loss of two lives has a lasting impact on families, friends, and first responders,” Larimer County Sheriff's Office Captain Bobby Moll said in a statement. “Calls like this are traumatic for all involved, and I want to commend the dispatchers, deputies, and medical crews who did everything they could in a very difficult situation. We will continue to support the affected families in the challenging days and weeks ahead.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reach out to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.