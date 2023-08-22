Larimer County reports Colorado’s third West Nile death of the season

DENVER — Colorado’s third death from the West Nile virus was reported in Larimer County on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old resident who died from the mosquito-born virus had been hospitalized since the end of July, according to the Larimer County Health and Environment.

The number of confirmed human cases of the virus has soared in the county in the past month, but this is the first confirmed death this season in Larimer County.

As of Tuesday, there have been 72 people affected by West Nile in Colorado. Of those 72 cases, 43 have been hospitalized, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Colorado reported its first death attributed to West Nile virus in early August, after a 53-year-old man in Weld County died from complications of the disease.

The symptoms of a West Nile virus infection can vary greatly, with the majority of infected people showing no symptoms at all. Generally, it takes two to 14 days after infection for symptoms to appear, which can include nausea, vomiting, fever, weakness in muscles, rashes and headaches, according to the CDPHE.

Around 1% of those infected can develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuroinvasive disease, such as meningitis and encephalitis, the CDPHE said.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent, a West Nile virus infection.