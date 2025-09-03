Larimer County jury exonerates teacher charged with child sex assault

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County jury on Wednesday acquitted a Fort Collins teacher charged with child sex assault.

Evan King’s trial began last month, more than a year after his arrest on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault of a child by a person of trust.

The charges were filed after two female students came forward, claiming King had touched them inappropriately.

At the time of his July 2024 arrest, King was a teacher and assistant track coach at Lincoln Middle School.

He had been employed with the Poudre School District for nine years and was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.

His current employment status is not known.

The five-day trial included testimony from both alleged victims, school officials, and an expert in forensic interviewing for children who have been sexually abused.

However, the jury determined that it could not find King guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.