Larimer County investigators searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators in Larimer County are searching for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.

At 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, a 35-year-old Loveland man was walking northbound on the paved shoulder of Highway 1, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. As he neared Shore Road, a driver also traveling northbound moved off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder. The driver then hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, CSP said.



The pedestrian was seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said they believe the suspect's vehicle is a teal or blue pickup or SUV with damage to a front headlight.

Anybody with information on this crash, the suspect driver, or has video of the area is asked to contact investigators by calling 303-239-4501 and reference case #3C221847.