Larimer County deputies seek tips after man was found dead in ditch on Highway 287 and Taft Hill Rd.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help after a man was found dead in a ditch in north Fort Collins Wednesday.

The death investigation began after the sheriff’s office received a report of a deceased person in a ditch on Highway 287 and Taft Hill Rd. A worker was performing maintenance on a culvert when he found the man, according to a spokesperson with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators processed the scene, and the man was transported to the Larimer County Coroner’s office.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined a possible name and family contact, but the man has not been officially identified by the Larimer County coroner. His identity will be released once toxicology is completed.

“The preliminary investigation and autopsy did not reveal any obvious indications of foul play; however, investigators are still working to determine what happened to the man,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken with law enforcement, is asked to contact Investigator Marcus Simelane at (970) 498-5515. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

“Our investigators and forensics team had very little information when they arrived at this scene. Using their expertise and methodical processing, they quickly gathered details and evidence to start getting a clearer picture,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the Investigation Division. “While there’s still a lot of work to be done, I appreciate the rapid response that allowed them to begin the process of getting answers for a grieving family."

