Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on stolen bicycle

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.

Just before 2 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a man stole a vehicle from their garage on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County/ east Fort Collins.

Deputies spotted the red Ford F150 pickup truck on East Mulberry Street.

The suspect refused to stop, according to the sheriff's office, and a pursuit began on northbound Interstate 25.

The truck exited the highway at Mountain Vista, headed south, and then drove west on the railroad tracks, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies lost the truck in the area of Vine Drive and Timberline Road, but found it abandoned nearby.

Minutes later, a 911 caller reported that a white GMC pickup truck was stolen in the area, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found it abandoned on Conquest Street.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was last seen leaving the scene on a stolen purple REI-brand beach cruiser bicycle.

“Vehicle theft is a crime we investigate daily, and it’s impacting people throughout Larimer County,” Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement. “However, I’m confident that with our community’s help, the advantages of technology, and solid investigative work, we will find the suspect so he can be held accountable for his reckless criminal behavior today.”

Anyone with information, or who may have security video, is asked to contact Deputy Michael Hurley at 970-498-5361 or hurleymj@larimer.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.