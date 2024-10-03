CBI issues Medina Alert for driver who took off after Larimer County crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert for a driver who took off after a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Weld County Road 44 just east of Interstate 25 in Berthoud.
According to CBI, a pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver took off before authorities arrived.
The truck is described as a white older model Ford Ranger with a Colorado license plate that had an "X" in the sequence. It had a ladder rack over the top of the truck bed and a round blue/green logo on the driver's door.
Anyone with information about the truck or driver is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.
