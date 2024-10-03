CBI issues Medina Alert for driver who took off after Larimer County crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Medina Alert for a driver who took off after a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Weld County Road 44 just east of Interstate 25 in Berthoud.

According to CBI, a pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver took off before authorities arrived.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The truck is described as a white older model Ford Ranger with a Colorado license plate that had an "X" in the sequence. It had a ladder rack over the top of the truck bed and a round blue/green logo on the driver's door.

Anyone with information about the truck or driver is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.