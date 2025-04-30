Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Larimer County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death in Berthoud

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted
and last updated

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" death in Berthoud.

Deputies were called out to a home in the 500 block of First Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday. There, they found a resident deceased.

The sheriff's office only identified the resident as a 49-year-old woman. Her identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office at a later time.

LCSO announced on Tuesday that it is investigating this case as a suspicious death. No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.