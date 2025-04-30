Larimer County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death in Berthoud

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" death in Berthoud.

Deputies were called out to a home in the 500 block of First Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday. There, they found a resident deceased.

The sheriff's office only identified the resident as a 49-year-old woman. Her identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office at a later time.

LCSO announced on Tuesday that it is investigating this case as a suspicious death. No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.