Larimer County deputies investigating murder-suicide at Pinewood Springs home

PINEWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at a Pinewood Springs home earlier this week.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a report of two deceased adults just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 911 caller said they went to visit a home on Deer Lane when they found the two people inside.

Investigators processed the scene and recovered several firearms, according to the sheriff's office. No one else was in the home.

An autopsy determined that both people — a man and a woman — died from gunshot wounds. According to LCSO, the 65-year-old woman's death was ruled a homicide, while the 64-year-old man's death was ruled a suicide. The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release their identities at a later time.

"This kind of sudden and tragic loss of life leaves a lasting impact on families, friends, and the surrounding community," Investigations Captain Bobby Moll said in a statement. "As our investigators work to find out what happened, our Victim Response Team and Chaplains will continue offering support to those directly affected."

The sheriff's office said its investigators are "working to gain a clear understanding of the events leading up to this incident." Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515.