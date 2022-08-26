FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man

UPDATE | 8:55 a.m., Aug. 26 — The man who was reported missing has been located in Frederick and is safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

...

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Berthoud man.

Andrew Logan, 34, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Kum N Go gas station at I-25 and Highway 66. He had hitchhiked a ride to the gas station and told the driver he was heading to Boulder, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Logan has a cognitive disability. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gold-colored shorts, black shoes and a gray t-shirt. He was also carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.