Larimer Co. coroner identifies South Dakota homicide suspect who died by suicide after multi-state pursuit

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified a South Dakota homicide suspect who died by suicide following a police pursuit through Wyoming and Larimer County, Colorado.

Around 2 a.m. on April 13, Larimer County Sheriff's Office Dispatch was told of an armed man who was driving toward Colorado from Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was wanted for a recent homicide and domestic violence case in South Dakota, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities tried to pull over the man, but he drove south on Interstate 25 and eluded officers.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers prepared to deploy tire spikes near the Buckeye exit when the suspect shot at law enforcement and sped off. Authorities performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver and stopped the pickup truck south of the Highway 1/Wellington exit.

The man stayed inside his truck and shot himself before authorities could contact him, according to the sheriff's office. After securing the scene, law enforcement performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the man as Pablo Andrade, 32, of Custer, South Dakota. His death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities recovered a handgun from Andrade's truck, according to the sheriff's office. He was the only person in the vehicle. The sheriff's office said law enforcement did not fire any weapons.

Southbound I-25 was closed at the Wellington exit for roughly five hours as investigators processed the scene.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation involving an armed suspect with a disturbing disregard for public safety,” said LCSO Lt. Troy Badberg in a statement. “Dispatchers, investigators, and peace officers across multiple states worked together quickly and did everything they could to prevent harm to innocent people.”

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol were involved during the incident. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will investigate the Wyoming/ Colorado incident, along with local agencies and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about the Wyoming/ Colorado incident is asked to call LCSO Investigator Tyler Thomas at 970-498-5167.