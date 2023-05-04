Large sinkhole closes highway on Colorado's western slope

Colorado Highway 133 is closed north of Paonia after a large sinkhole significantly damaged the roadway.

The sinkhole began forming on April 29 and worsened with spring runoff, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado Highway 133 is now closed between milepoints 14 and 19 due to the sinkhole.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said there is also a damaged culvert near the road.

The department is working on temporary solutions so it can reopen the highway, but this has been challenged by ongoing spring runoff and the tough terrain.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT has partnered with local residents and agencies to allow extremely limited travel in this area.

In addition, a rockslide has closed both directions of the highway at milepoint 43.

Drivers are asked to take Colorado Highway 82 or Interstate 70 around the closure using Highway 50.

