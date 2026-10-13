Officer-involved shooting at Colorado State University Fort Collins campus Monday evening

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KMGH) — The public is being asked to avoid the area around the Chemistry and Microbiology buildings on the Colorado State University Fort Collins Campus Monday night.

According to Colorado State University officials, university police shot one person who was behaving erratically and approached officers with a handgun near Newton Plaza.

Gunfire occurred, and the suspect was shot, according to a campus official. Aid was rendered and the man was taken to a local hospital.

KMGH Officers investigating an officer-involved shooting near Newton Plaza on the CSU Fort Collins Campus on Monday, October 12.

The identity of that person has not been released at the time of this update; their current condition is unknown.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated for an officer-involved shooting.



On October 12, 2026 around 5:35 p.m., Colorado State University Police received a report of a person acting erratically near Newton Plaza on Main Campus. An officer responded and located a man, who was armed with a handgun and advanced toward the officer. Gunfire occurred and the suspect was shot. The officer immediately rendered first aid, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for care. No other injuries have been reported. This was not an active shooter incident.



CIRT was activated and responded to take over the officer-involved shooting investigation. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency and any further information regarding this incident will be released by that agency.

Colorado State University Spokesperson

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We’re hearing reports of a police presence on the CSU campus. A friend of mine, a Ph.D. student on campus, received a notification around 6:02 p.m. He also told me over the phone that he heard “gunshots.” We’re working to get more information from CSU Police. @DenverChannel https://t.co/bSsjJQVXfh — Peter W. Choi 최원종 (@peterwjchoi) October 13, 2026

Denver7 is working to learn more about the incident, but according to the campus alert system, it is all clear as of 6:50 p.m. Police will remain in the area.

This is a developing story, and Denver7 has a crew at the scene.