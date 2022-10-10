Fifteen-vehicle crash cleared from southbound lanes of I-25 near E. Arapahoe Road

DENVER — A large crash has been cleared from the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at E. Arapahoe Road after a partial closure caused a major traffic jam Monday morning.

Rodney Valenzuela with the Greenwood Village Police Department said 15 vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around the Denver Tech Center. No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said several of the vehicles were in the left lane and others were on the right shoulder. Skid marks were visible on the roadway.



As of 7 a.m., two right lanes were getting by the crash, however traffic had already started building all the way back to southbound I-225.

All lanes reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

During the crash cleanup, Denver7's traffic map showed a 67-minute commute on southbound I-25 from Colfax to C-470 and a 17-minute commute from southbound I-225 from Parker Road to I-25.

Vehicles on northbound I-25 also slowed as drivers passed the crash.

Luber said side roads were a better bet for commuters trying to avoid the mess.